Slain ASI served SOG for 18 years, got two out of turn promotions

Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram, who laid down his life fighting terrorists, had remained at the forefront in various counter-insurgency operations during his 18 year's service in the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said. The officer laid down his life fighting three holed up Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants at Pantha chowk in Srinagar on Sunday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 00:08 IST
Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram, who laid down his life fighting terrorists, had remained at the forefront in various counter-insurgency operations during his 18 year's service in the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said. The officer laid down his life fighting three holed up Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants at Pantha chowk in Srinagar on Sunday. All the three militants were also killed in the encounter. Ram, a resident of the border town of Mendhar in Poonch district, had joined the force on July 30, 1999 as a constable and voluntarily opted for the SOG after completing his basic induction training, a police official said and was subsequently posted in SOG Srinagar on July 27, 2002, a police official said. He said the officer got injured in an encounter with militants while evacuating civilians at Lal Chowk some time back but returned to the action after recovery. "Ram got two out of turn promotions in view of his exceptional performance in various anti-militancy operations in Srinagar. He was a thorough professional and has given the best services in the SOG," he said, terming his achievements as marvellous. Born on May 15, 1972 at village Dharana in Mendhar, the official said the ASI was fond of joining armed forces since his childhood.

"He was a role model and guide for newcomers in the police force in general and SOG in particular. His courage and determination was exceptional," the official said, adding that he was also very disciplined and humane in approach and had remained committed to zero collateral damages while executing deadliest anti-militancy operations and thwarting militant attacks in Srinagar. He said police would always remain indebted to his contributions and supreme sacrifice for the cause of the nation.

The mortal remains of the officer were consigned to flames with full honours at his home town later in the day. Poonch senior district officers, including deputy commissioner Rahul Yadav and Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral, received his body and attended the wreath laying ceremony before the cremation, the officials said.

