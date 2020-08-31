Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keep it Real online safety campaign enters second phase

“We’ve spoken to parents about the online harms children face and now we want to reach young people directly,” the Minister says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 31-08-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 08:47 IST
Keep it Real online safety campaign enters second phase
Keep It Real Online was created and launched earlier this year in response to the increased risk of online harm to children and young people who were spending more time online under the COVID-19 lockdown. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The 'Keep it Real' online safety campaign enters its second phase today with young people being prompted to help keep themselves safe, Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin announced today.

"We've spoken to parents about the online harms children face and now we want to reach young people directly," the Minister says.

"The internet is a great place for young people to learn and connect with each other. But it can also expose them to bullying, pornography, contact from people they don't know and requests for nude photos. It's important that young people know how to deal with these issues, and currently many don't."

The latest campaign, which largely uses digital media, directs young people (ages 12-18) to the Keep It Real Online website, which has been expanded with information, advice and support that is tailored to them.

"Supporting parents is an important part of the equation, but to keep children and young people safe online, they need to know what to look out for, what kind of online behaviour is safe and when to go to a trusted adult because something is unsafe," Minister Martin says.

"Research shows that many young people are learning about sex from pornography online, which is a lousy teacher. We also know that a quarter of young people are bullied online each year.

"Because these are topics that young people sometimes feel awkward or uncomfortable talking about, parents and caregivers might be unaware of the challenges they are facing. So it's really important to connect them directly with the knowledge and support they need to deal with these issues."

The Minister said the campaign doesn't shy away from what are difficult topics. "But it directly addresses the issues in an appropriate way."

Keep It Real Online was created and launched earlier this year in response to the increased risk of online harm to children and young people who were spending more time online under the COVID-19 lockdown. The first phase of the campaign was aimed at parents and caregivers, with four ads showing what happens when the online world shows up in real life. The ads were viewed over 32 million times online and received international attention.

Phase one of the campaign was funded by $1.5 million from the Covid-19 Recovery Fund. A further $1.5 million was granted from the fund for phase two which has been supplemented by $0.6 million of internal funding that was reprioritised by the Department of Internal Affairs.

The campaign is led by the Department of Internal Affairs with support from the Ministry of Education, the Classification Office and Netsafe.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi wishes citizens on Onam, calls it unique festival which celebrates harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to expr...

Trump, Portland mayor blame each other after deadly shooting

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, and President Donald Trump engaged in a real-time argument Sunday as the president sent a flurry of critical tweets about Ted Wheeler as the mayor was holding a press conference about the fatal shooting of a r...

BJP has turned Goa into a drug destination: Congress

The Bhartiya Janata Party has made Goa into a drug destination, alleged Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar and demanded an investigation in the sudden death of former Goa Director-General of Police, Pranab Nanda. With...

Islanders top Flyers to seize 3-1 series lead

Brock Nelson scored twice Sunday night for the New York Islanders, who took a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, in Game 4 in Toronto. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the tiebreaking goa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020