Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another MLA in Odisha tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to Facebook, the Chandbali MLA expressed regret for not being able to serve the flood-hit people of his constituency. "Tested Covid positive. Feeling Very sad not to be able to serve the flood affected people of Chandabali," he posted on Facebook.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:52 IST
Another MLA in Odisha tests positive for COVID-19

BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of lawmakers infected with coronavirus in Odisha to 13. Taking to Facebook, the Chandbali MLA expressed regret for not being able to serve the flood-hit people of his constituency.

"Tested Covid positive. Requesting all those who have got close contact with me to be cautious and isolate themselves. With the blessings of God I am stable now. Feeling Very sad not to be able to serve the flood affected people of Chandabali," he posted on Facebook. On Sunday, BJD vice-president and Badamba MLA, Debi Prasad Mishra, was diagnosed with the infection.

Of the 13 MLAs who contracted the disease, 11 are from the ruling BJD and two from the BJP. In July, BJP MLA from Nilgiri, Sukanta Kumar Nayak, became the first legislator in the coastal state to test positive for the disease.

Two Lok Sabha MPs -- BJP's Suresh Pujari from Bargarh and BJD's Manjulata Mandal from Bhadrak were diagnosed with the disease earlier this month..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Informa Markets in India announces the launch of Super September - Virtual B2B Celebration

- A festival of digital offerings spanning 6 key verticals, 6 coveted brands and 6 different communities all in one power booster month MUMBAI, India, Aug. 31, 2020 PRNewswire -- Informa Markets in India, Indias leading B2B events organiz...

3 missing persons from Visakhapatnam coastal area rescued

Three persons out of the four who went missing from the Yarada coastal area in Visakhapatnam on Sunday had been rescued later, said the police here on Monday.The fourth person is still missing. He was identified as Santosh from Pedda Gantya...

SPJIMR organises webinar to understand the challenges faced by MSMEs

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir The Centre for Family Managed Business CFMB and The Centre for Financial Studies CFS of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans SPJIMR, a top ranked management Institute, recently organised a webinar on MSMEs- B...

Lebanon's Hariri nominates Adib as PM, Lebanese media reports

Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri nominated the countrys ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, major Lebanese broadcasters reported.Speaking after a meeting with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020