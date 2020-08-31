Ramaphosa condolences on passing away of Surgeon-General Ramlakan

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday expressed his condolences to the family and friends of retired South African National Defence Force Surgeon-General, Lieutenant-General Vejay Ramlakan, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 62.

The former Surgeon-General contributed to the liberation of all South Africans as one of the founding members of the United Democratic Front and as a member of the African National Congress' armed wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe.

He also attended to the health of former President Nelson Mandela for a decade.

"My thoughts are with Gen Ramlakan's family, friends, comrades and former colleagues.

"We will remember him not only for his noble contribution in the struggle for liberation but for the many years of great work as the physician to the father of our nation, former President Mandela. May his soul rest in peace," President Ramaphosa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)