Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unlock 4: Weekend curbs to continue in Noida till Sept 30

All social, cultural, academic, sports, entertainment, religious and political gatherings shall remain prohibited till September 20 and can be started after that but with a maximum 100 people in attendance, the order issued by the district police under CrPC Section 144 stated. It prohibits outdoor movement of people, except for those engaged in essential services and those facing emergency, from 10 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-08-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 14:54 IST
Unlock 4: Weekend curbs to continue in Noida till Sept 30

Restrictions on outdoor movement of people during weekends will continue in Noida and Greater Noida till September 30 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, an order stated on Monday. All social, cultural, academic, sports, entertainment, religious and political gatherings shall remain prohibited till September 20 and can be started after that but with a maximum 100 people in attendance, the order issued by the district police under CrPC Section 144 stated.

It prohibits outdoor movement of people, except for those engaged in essential services and those facing emergency, from 10 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays. The order comes in the wake of the Centre and the state government announcing guidelines for "Unlock 4" -- the phased re-opening of activities that had been barred in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

All educational institutions in the district shall remain closed till September 30 for students and classes, according to the order issued by Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi. Cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, auditoriums, and other such places of public gathering will also remain shut till the end of the month, it added.

Open air theatres shall remain closed till September 20, the order stated. A maximum of 30 people can participate in any wedding programme and 20 in a funeral till September 20, and after that, the number of participants in both cases can go up to a maximum 100, it stated.

People above the age of 65 years, children below 10, those with co-mobidities and pregnant women have been asked to stay indoors except for cases of health emergencies, it added. People have been cautioned against roaming outdoors without a face mask or cover and spitting in the open. Any violation of these rules will invite punishment, Dwivedi stated in the order.

"These orders have been issued till September 30, and any violation would attract punishment under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant)," Dwivedi said. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded more than 7,800 cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths. Over 86 per cent patients have recovered so far, while 1,009 cases are active, as per official figures till Sunday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh reports total 5,983 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh have touched 5,983, informed the states health department on Monday. Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, 1,475 cases are active, 4,431 patients have recovered and 33 people ha...

Daiichi Sankyo's COVID-19 vaccine selected by Japanese drug discovery body

Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Monday that its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate was selected for inclusion in a drug discovery program by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development.The vaccine, known as DS-5670, was picked for th...

Berkshire Hathaway takes stakes in Japanese trading houses

Billionaire investor Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway said Monday it has taken stakes of just over 5 per cent in five major Japanese trading houses in what it says is a long-term investment. Share prices of the five huge companies surged ...

Dharavi residents to intensify protest as govt plans fresh bids for redevelopment

Dharavi residents have decided to intensify their agitation following the state governments plan to invite fresh bids for the redevelopment of the Asias largest slum. The core team of the Dharavi Redevelopment Committee, a federation of 52 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020