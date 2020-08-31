Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 43 pc of COVID-19 cases recorded from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka: Centre

Around 43 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India have been recorded from just three states, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the Union health ministry said on Monday. The coronavirus tally in India crossed 36 lakh on Monday with 78,512 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:06 IST
Around 43 pc of COVID-19 cases recorded from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka: Centre
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Around 43 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India have been recorded from just three states, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the Union health ministry said on Monday. It asserted that the Centre is regularly engaging with the states and Union Territories that are reporting a spurt in cases and those with a higher fatality rate.

Such states and Union Territories have been advised to undertake aggressive measures to ensure higher testing, effective clinical management to lower fatality and save lives along with efficient monitoring at various levels, the health ministry said. "India has registered 78,512 cases in the last 24 hours (August 30). Hence the report by certain media entities of about 80,000 cases in the last 24 hours is without any basis," it said. The ministry also said that seven states have contributed to 70 per cent of these new cases in the last 24 hours. Of these, Maharashtra has contributed the maximum caseload amounting to almost 21 per cent, followed by Andhra Pradesh 13.5 per cent, Karnataka 11.27 per cent and Tamil Nadu with 8.27 per cent.

Of the total number of cases, around 43 per cent were recorded in just three states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, it said. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also account for about 50 per cent of the deaths added in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, with Maharashtra leading with 30.48 per cent, the ministry said. The coronavirus tally in India crossed 36 lakh on Monday with 78,512 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 64,469 with 971 more people succumbing to the infection in 24 hours.

India has exhibited a determination to expand testing. This has led to an exponential hike in the number of COVID-19 testing, the ministry said. Starting from a single test in one lab in Pune in January, the daily testing capacity has been scaled up to more than 10 lakh in August 2020. The cumulative tests have crossed 4.23 crore with 8,46,278 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's economy shrinks by nearly 10% in Q2 during lockdown

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year from the previous three-month period in the wake of lockdown measures put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, officials figures showed Monday. Though t...

Sushant case: ED questions Goa hotelier; NCB continues probe

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Monday questioned a Goa-based hotelier, Gaurav Arya,&#160;in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. Arya arrived at the central probe age...

COVID-19: Three MLAs test positive, five fresh fatalities in Rajasthan

Three MLAs in Rajasthan tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Congress MLA Ramesh Meena and two BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya have contracted the virus.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished them a speedy recover...

Kundan Gold Refinery's gold bars to be accepted for delivery on NSE platform

New Delhi India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir Kundan Care Products Ltd, one of the Indias largest gold refineries, today announced its selection as a bullion gold bar provider for settlement of the future gold contracts traded on the NSEs National St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020