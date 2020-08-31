Left Menu
Missing cop found murdered in C'garh, Naxal role suspected

Korsa, who was posted at Kutru police station in the district, left from there on Sunday after taking leave, saying he was going home. When his family members could not contact him for a long time, they informed his colleagues following which a search was launched to trace him, another police official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The body of a 59-year-old police official, who went missing while travelling to his native village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, was found on Monday with police suspecting that he was killed by Maoists. Assistant Sub-Inspector Nagaiyya Korsa's body bearing injury marks was found on a road between Kutru and Naimed villages in the morning, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

"Prima facie, it seems he was abducted and killed by local militia cadres," he said, adding that the injuries seemed to be inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon. No Maoist pamphlet or note was recovered from the spot, but the police are probing all possible angles, he said.

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he said.

When his family members could not contact him for a long time, they informed his colleagues following which a search was launched to trace him, another police official said. "Korsa's motorcycle was found abandoned near Mangapetta village, which is around six km from Kutru, on the route that goes into a dense forest, considered as a Maoist stronghold," the official said.

The body was recovered from the same area, he said. Korsa was a native of Cheramangi village in Usoor development block area, he said.

