TN CM hails SC quota ruling
The apex court had on Monday held that states were empowered to make special provisions for granting quota in admissions in PG courses to government doctors serving in remote areas. "...the Supreme Court's judgement gives great joy.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:30 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday welcomed the Supreme court ruling that states have power to provide quota in PG admissions to government doctors serving in remote areas, saying it will further encourage such persons in rural parts. The apex court had on Monday held that states were empowered to make special provisions for granting quota in admissions in PG courses to government doctors serving in remote areas.
"...the Supreme Court's judgement gives great joy. This will further encourage doctors in rural areas," he added. A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, held states have legislative competence to make special provisions for reservation.
The top court said that the Medical Council of India (MCI) regulation that barred such reservation is arbitrary and unconstitutional. The judgement was pronounced on a plea by Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association and others contending that giving reservation benefits would encourage those working in government hospitals and in rural areas.
