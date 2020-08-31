Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unlock-4: Schools, colleges and coaching classes to remain closed till Sep 30 in Rajasthan

Schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain closed for students and regular teaching activities till September 30, according to 'Unlock-4' guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government for activities outside COVID-19 containment zones. Students from Class 9 to 12 have been permitted to visit schools in areas outside containment zones for taking guidance from teachers after September 21, the state government guidelines stated.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:07 IST
Unlock-4: Schools, colleges and coaching classes to remain closed till Sep 30 in Rajasthan

Schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain closed for students and regular teaching activities till September 30, according to 'Unlock-4' guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government for activities outside COVID-19 containment zones. Fifty per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to school for online teaching and related works from September 21 and for this, guidelines will be issued by the Union health ministry, the guidelines said. Students from Class 9 to 12 have been permitted to visit schools in areas outside containment zones for taking guidance from teachers after September 21, the state government guidelines stated. However, no relaxation will be given in containment zones, they said. Under 'Unlock-4', cinema halls, entertainment parks and swimming pools will remain closed. Open air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21, the guidelines said. Metro train services will be allowed to resume from September 7 in a graded manner and as per standard operating procedures, they stated. Not more than 50 persons will be permitted at social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and religious events, which have been allowed from September 21, the guidelines stated

For marriages, permission has to be taken from the sub-divisional magistrate and not more than 50 people can gather, they said

Not more than 20 persons are allowed to attend a funeral till September 21 after which a ceiling of 50 persons will apply, the guidelines said. The process of ‘Unlock’ began in June across the country, with several restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 lockdown being relaxed. The ‘Unlock’ is in its fourth phase and the Union home ministry had on Saturday issued guidelines for it.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Aditi Ashok finishes tied 49th at NW Arkansas golf

Indian golfing ace Aditi Ashok finished tied 49th at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship after carding two-under 69 in the final round here. Aditi, who was playing her first LPGA event in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak, h...

Hyderabad FC appoint Manuel Marquez as new head coach

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Monday appointed experienced Spaniard Manuel Marquez as new head coach just days after Alberto Roca left the club to join FC Barcelona support staff. The 51-year-old Spaniard, who had previously w...

Reliance almost doubles retail footprint with acquisition of Future Group

Reliance Industries Ltds acquisition of debt-strapped Future Group will almost double the footprint of its retail business, which now is valued at up to USD 68 billion, analysts said. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Saturday announced th...

UPDATE 2-Turkey's economy shrinks nearly 10% in Q2 under pandemic impact

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 in the second quarter as a coronavirus lockdown brought activity to a near standstill, according to data on Monday that showed its worst year-over-year performance in a decade.While less precipitous than ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020