Left Menu
Development News Edition

7-yr-old Chennai boy identifies 150 car logos in a minute, creates record

A seven-year-old boy, Kevin Raahul, set a record when he identified 150 car logos in one minute with the achievement later being registered in the India Book of Records 2020 and the Asia Book of Records.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:46 IST
7-yr-old Chennai boy identifies 150 car logos in a minute, creates record
Kevin Raahul and Father Raju speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A seven-year-old boy, Kevin Raahul, set a record when he identified 150 car logos in one minute with the achievement later being registered in the India Book of Records 2020 and the Asia Book of Records. "I love cars very much--I identified 150 car logos in one minute and I am proud of my achievements which are mentioned in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records," Raahul, the record-holder said.

His father Raju said the child was able to break the record because of his good memory and his ability to remember "everything." "He remembers everything. He has a good memory. He never forgets anything even though we may forget," Raju told ANI.

Kevin always had a desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and eat ice-cream with him so his father told him that he would have to do "something extra special" to meet the Prime Minister. "We told him that you would have to achieve something big in order to meet him. Then we planned this event because he was interested in cars. We tried it as a game to identify the car logos and he identified the logos really well," the father added.

The attempt for the record was made in June and was broken most recently. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's exports slump 40% in second quarter, stoke record GDP fall

Portugals record economic contraction in the second quarter saw exports of goods and services plunge by 40 as the coronavirus eroded revenue from overseas tourists, a breakdown of official GDP data showed on Monday. Data from the National S...

Register of harassment perpetrators should be set up in public service

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, says a register should be set up to record the names of sexual harassment perpetrators in the public service.Chikunga said the information on this proposed register shou...

COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP

The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday. Among the fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest num...

Rupee to strengthen in Rs 73.5-74 range against US dollar in short run: Report

The rupee is likely to strengthen in the range of 73.5-74 against the US dollar in the short run, helped by higher overseas inflows, says a report. The rupee has strengthened in August due to a combination of both fundamentals as well as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020