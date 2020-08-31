Left Menu
15-yr-old son of ASI killed in anti-terror ops wants to join forces to end terrorism in Kashmir

I want terrorism to be brought to an end in Kashmir with force so that more lives are not lost," the grieving teenager said. Ram, a resident of the border town of Mendhar in Poonch district, had joined the force on July 30, 1999, as a constable and voluntarily opted for the SOG after completing his basic induction training, a police official said, adding he and was subsequently posted in SOG Srinagar in 2002.

PTI | Poonch | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:07 IST
At a tender age of 15, Manik lost his father, Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram, to militants' bullets. He now wants to join the Army and stamp out terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. The officer laid down his life fighting three holed-up Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants at Pantha chowk in Srinagar on Sunday. All the three militants were also killed in the encounter.

According to officials, Babu Ram had remained at the forefront in various counter-insurgency operations during his 18-year service in the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir police. Proud of his father's martyrdom, Manik said, "I am too young to join the forces. But I wish to join it now and avenge his killing. I salute my father for his service in eliminating terrorists in Kashmir. I am proud of him. He was a brave officer." "I will join the Army and follow the footprints of my father. I will fight to wipe out terrorism in Kashmir. I want terrorism to be brought to an end in Kashmir with force so that more lives are not lost," the grieving teenager said.

Ram, a resident of the border town of Mendhar in Poonch district, had joined the force on July 30, 1999, as a constable and voluntarily opted for the SOG after completing his basic induction training, a police official said, adding he and was subsequently posted in SOG Srinagar in 2002. He said the officer got injured in an encounter with militants while evacuating civilians at Lal Chowk some time back but returned to the action after recovery.

"Ram got two out-of-turn promotions because of his exceptional performance in various anti-militancy operations in Srinagar. He was a thorough professional and has given the best services in the SOG," he said, terming his achievements marvellous. Babu Ram's brother Gulshan Sharma, a policeman himself, is extremely proud of his brother.

"My brother had once said that he will lay down his life fighting terrorists. I am also in the police and want to be a martyr like my brother," he said. Born on May 15, 1972, at Dharana village in Mendhar, Ram always wanted to join the armed forces.

"He was a role model and guide for the newcomers in the police force in general and the SOG in particular. His courage and determination were exceptional," the official said, adding he was also very disciplined and humane in approach and had remained committed to zero collateral damage while executing deadliest anti-militancy operations and thwarting militant attacks in Srinagar. The police would always remain indebted to his contributions and supreme sacrifice for the cause of the nation, he said.

The mortal remains of the assistant sub-inspector were consigned to flames with full honours at his home town in Mendhar in the border district of Poonch on Sunday..

