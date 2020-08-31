Govt decision is game-changer to bring Recruitment to villages and towns

National Recruitment Agency to bring a paradigm shift in recruitment system and help meet the aspiration of the youth in finding the right job, experts opined in a Webinar organised by Press Information Bureau, Kolkata on the topic today. Experts from Industry, Government sector along with academicians deliberated and discussed the potential and role of National Recruitment Agency from recruitment sector and policy perspective.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said the decision is a Game-Changer in the recruitment sector that brings Recruitment to the villages and towns. He said that the job opportunities to candidates are a transformational endeavour that would greatly enhance ease of living for the youth. He emphasised on better student recruitment process and on best practices in the recruitment sector. Dr Jitendra Singh said National Recruitment Agency to bring a paradigm shift in the recruitment system and help meet the aspiration of the youth in finding the proper job. He said that it is not only a Governance reform but also a socio-economic reform.

Shri Braj Raj Sharma, Former Chairman, SSC expressed optimism with the decision of National Recruitment Agency, as he said that job selection, recruitment and job opportunities have to see in totality. He said it is a WIN-WIN scenario for all in the value chain of recruitment, whether it is the job seekers, recruiting organisations or Human Resources personnel. He said that to begin with, Common Eligibility Test would include recruitments by three agencies, viz. Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. He said it would have a special emphasis on developing examination infrastructure in the 117 aspirational districts. For students, advantages are many, including doing away with appearing in multiple examinations and examinations in each district to encourage more and more women candidates, Divyangs and those from rural areas to apply for government jobs.

Shri Prem Pal Sharma, Former Executive Director and Joint Secretary, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways mentioned about the Challenges in examination infrastructure in Aspirational Districts. He said that positive aspect of the initiative is awareness and motivation for the rural candidates in job sector opportunities and the common eligibility Test would enable the candidates to appear once and apply to any or all of the recruitment agencies for the higher level of examination.

Shri A Nigam, Former Adviser Industrial Relations, Ministry of Railways said that the decision has been seen in the context of recent Government decision of National Educational Policy 2020. Vocational training at school level is a value addition for a job-seeker and would help the candidate in finding the job of their choice while applying for the specialised job description, he said. So, other Government initiatives have to been seen in sync with the decision of the Government on the National Recruitment Agency. He said India could play a vital role in the global arena as a population of youth with the right talent is quintessential for growth and development of the country. He further said that proper HR planning and analysis at country/organisational level would be an add-on to the success of the initiative.

Shri Arimardan Singh, Additional Director General, PIB Ranchi said just as the health sector, investment and reforms in recruitment and education sector are welcome initiatives. He said that the decision of the Government would help in better HR Management. He said that one examination i.e., CET in multiple languages, help ease the burden of candidates who are at present required to prepare for each of the examinations in a different manner as per the different curriculum.

Enunciating the positives of the National Recruitment Agency, Shri Soumya Dutta, General Secretary, AIBOC and Shri Asish Biswas, Former DGM SBI and Circle Development Officer, HR In-Charge, North-East Region, mentioned that the specialised job profile of banking sector would be helpful by one test at the preliminary level and thereafter, Tier 2 and 3 examination help in the placement of the right candidate for specific job description and profile. Shri Biswas said that NRA role is vital for selecting the right candidate at the right time for various Government job and help address the demand of youth in finding a job in fitment with their talent and potential.

Shri Sanyuk Banerjee, Advocate, District Judges Court, PurboBardhamaansaid that the efficacy and efficiency of the National Recruitment Agency depend on the job-seeking candidates who have to be proactive in selecting the job as per their choice at the right time and right organisation.

For candidates, performance in the National Recruitment Agency is an endeavour to find the right job of his/her choice, he said. He discussed the initiative's advantages for Women candidates and candidates from rural areas of the country and how the decision could help in more accessibility of recruitment opportunities for candidates.

Abdur Rahman Mallick, Advocate, Delhi High Court said that reforms in the recruitment sector with job opportunities for the younger population of this country is in line with the essence of Constitution of India – Right to Life with Human Dignity and a welcome initiative in that endeavour.

The entire webinar was planned and coordinated by Shri SamratBandyopadhyay, Deputy Director (M & C), PIB, Kolkata. Along with eminent journalists and other government senior officials including Ms Jane Namchu, ADG(M&C) from Doordarshan Kolkata, All India Radio Kolkata, PIB Ranchi and PIB Patna were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)