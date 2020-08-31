Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP

Among the fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest number of 15, followed by seven deaths in Deoria, five in Kanpur, three each in Prayagraj and Varanasi, among other districts, the health bulletin issued by the UP government said. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medicine and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 5,061 fresh cases have been reported from the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:18 IST
COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP

The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday. Among the fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest number of 15, followed by seven deaths in Deoria, five in Kanpur, three each in Prayagraj and Varanasi, among other districts, the health bulletin issued by the UP government said.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medicine and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 5,061 fresh cases have been reported from the state. Of the total fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 791 were from Lucknow followed by Gorakhpur where 374 fresh cases were reported, the health bulletin said. Prayagraj reported 288 fresh cases of COVID-19, while Kanpur reported 251 and Varanasi 210 fresh cases, it said.

Fresh cases were also reported from Moradabad (160), Ghaziabad (143), Gautam Buddh Nagar (126), Aligarh (121), Saharanpur (110) and Kushinagar (104). The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,30,414 while the number of active cases stands at 54,788, he said.

Till now, as many as 1,72,140 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged in the state, Prasad said. He also informed that on Sunday over 1.36 lakh samples were tested, taking the total count of samples tested so far to 56.26 lakh in UP.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana says it lost Rs 8,000 cr income in 4 months; Demands full GST compensation by Centre

The Telangana government on Monday asserted the Centre has no option but to pay full GST compensation to states and said the southern state lost about Rs 8,000 crore income during the past four months on account of lockdown to contain coron...

Romania's minority government survives no-confidence motion

The centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban survived a motion of no-confidence in parliament on Monday, ensuring political stability at a time when Romania struggles to curb the coronavius epidemic which has crippled it...

Narmada flowing 8 feet above danger mark in Hoshangabad, taking all steps to help everyone: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the Narmada river is flowing about 8 feet above the danger mark in Hoshangabad and the state government is making all efforts to help everyone. Addressing a press confe...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero arrested on terrorism charges

Rwanda said it had arrested Paul Rusesabagina - the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the countrys 1994 genocide - on terrorism charges and paraded him in front of the media in handcuffs. Rusesabagina was played by Don Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020