Mother India has lost her virtuous and devoted son: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday condoled the death of formerPresident Pranab Mukherjee, saying the Mother India has losther "virtuous and devoted son"

Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in an army hospital inDelhi where he was admitted on August 10

"Deeply saddened to hear that former president ShriPranab Mukherjee is no more. Today, mother India has lost hervirtuous and devoted son. I pray to god for peace to thedeparted soul and strength to the family to bear this profoundsorrow," Chouhan tweeted.