Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pranab Mukherjee had special affinity with Telangana issue:KCR

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (PTI):Expressing deep shock over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raoon Monday said the political stalwart had a special affinity with the Telangana issue.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:28 IST
Pranab Mukherjee had special affinity with Telangana issue:KCR

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (PTI):Expressing deep shock over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raoon Monday said the political stalwart had a special affinity with the Telangana issue. He said that Pranab Mukherjee, who headed the Committee on the separate Telangana State issue, formed by the then UPA government, had the distinction of signing the formation of Telangana State Bill.

Pranab Mukherjee, 84, died at an army hospital in New Delhi on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in his brain.

He later developed lung infection and was on ventilator support. Rao said it was unfortunate that the best efforts put in by doctors for the past several weeks to save the life of the ailing former President did not succeed, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Expressing his grief and also of the people of Telangana, KCR, as Rao is also referred to, said Pranab Mukherjees death has left a void in the countrys political arena, which cannot be filled. The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

"The former President used to say that there was justice in demand for a separate Telangana statehood and he used to offer several useful suggestions to me. Pranab Mukherjee bestowed special praise on me, saying that very few leaders have the rare opportunity of seeing the movement launched by them reaching its goal and he said I am privileged to have that rare opportunity and greatness," the release quoted Rao as saying.

Referring to the book 'The Coalition Years', written by Pranab Mukherjee, the Chief Minister recalled that the Telangana statehood issue was also mentioned in the book..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Complete lockdown in Bengal on Sept 7, 11 and 12: Chief secy

The West Bengal government on Monday decided to go ahead with three days of complete lockdown in September, clearing the air over the issue after the Unlock 4 guidelines asked states to take the Centre into confidence before imposing any lo...

Baltic states hit Lukashenko, other Belarus officials with sanctions

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed travel bans on President Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other Belarusian officials on Monday, signaling impatience with the Wests cautious approach by announcing sanctions without waiting for the rest of t...

Mamata mourns the death of Pranab Mukherjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said with his demise an era has come to an end. She recollected her long association with Mukherjee and extended...

Postpone work on finalising health data management policy till discussion in Parl: Yechury to PM

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking postponement of work on the Health Data Management Policy HDMP and stating that a structured discussion on it was necessary before such a policy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020