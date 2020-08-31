Mamata mourns the death of Pranab Mukherjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said with his demise "an era has come to an end". She recollected her long association with Mukherjee and extended her condolence to his son and daughter. "It is with deep sorrow I write this.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said with his demise "an era has come to an end". She recollected her long association with Mukherjee and extended her condolence to his son and daughter.
"It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has left us. An era has ended. For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP, to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was CM," Banerjee said in a statement released from the state secretariat. "So many memories. A visit to Delhi without Pranabda is unimaginable. He is a legend in all subjects from politics to economics. Will be forever grateful. Shall miss him immensely. My condolences to Abhijit & Sharmistha," she added.
84-year-old Mukherjee passed away at the Army RR Hospital in Delhi this evening..
