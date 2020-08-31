Pro-Khalistan slogans raised on death anniversary of Beant Singh's assassin

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by radical Sikh outfits at the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, on the death anniversary of terrorist Dilawar Singh, an assassin of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. Prayers were also organised at the Akal Takht in the memory of Dilawar Singh on Monday.

On August 31, 1995, the then chief minister of Punjab Beant Singh was killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. Sixteen others also lost their lives in the terror attack in which Punjab police employee Dilawar Singh had acted as a human bomb.

Activists of radical outfits, including Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), gathered at the Akal Takht and raised pro-Khalistan slogans. They also asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to install the portrait of Dilawar Singh in the Sikh central museum.