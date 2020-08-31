Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty questioned for 8 hours by CBI

This was the fourth straight day of questioning of Rhea Chakraborty (28), accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14. The actress and her brother were questioned at the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina where the probe team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is stationed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:33 IST
Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty questioned for 8 hours by CBI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI on Monday questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for more than eight hours in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a police official said. This was the fourth straight day of questioning of Rhea Chakraborty (28), accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The actress and her brother were questioned at the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina where the probe team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is stationed. According to the official, from the DRDO guest house, she left for her residence in suburban Santacruz in the evening but could not enter the premises due to presence of a large number of media persons outside the building.

She did not step out of the car and directly reached the Santacruz police station to lodge a complaint, he said. It was the second complaint lodged by Rhea Chakraborty against media persons.

Around half-a-dozen police officials then reached her building and facilitated her entry, he said. Earlier, the actress along with her brother Showik Chakraborty reached the guest house around 11 am and left from there at about 7.30 pm.

Her brother is being questioned by the CBI since last Thursday. In the last four days, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled for around 35 hours.

Rajput friend Samuel Miranda and domestic help Keshav were also seen reaching the guest house in the morning. The late actor's former manager Shruti Modi was also called by the CBI and she reached along with her lawyer.

Four women constables from the Vakola Police Station were present during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty, the official said. Rajput was found hanging in his apartment following which the Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death.

The late filmstar's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajputs suicide and misappropriating his money. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against the actress and others, to the CBI.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Russian court bars Navalny's candidate from local elections

A Russian court has barred a candidate promoted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the last video before his sudden illness from running for a seat on the city council in Novosibirsk, Siberia, Navalnys team said on Monday. We learned today...

Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Amtek Auto for disclosure lapses

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on Amtek Auto Ltd for various disclosure lapses in violation of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements LODR norms. The firm failed to make prompt disclosure of its non-co...

Thomson forays into fully-automatic washing machine segment in India

European consumer electronic brand Thomson has forayed into premium affordable fully-automatic washing machine segment in India. The company, which has reached exclusive partnership agreement with leading e-commerce major Flipkart, is aimin...

Tight security, and an Arabic greeting, on first Israel-UAE flight

High above a vast expanse of desert the Israeli pilots voice broke through the passengers chatter on Monday to announce that the plane had just crossed into Saudi airspace. Members of the Israeli and U.S. delegations paused for a light ripp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020