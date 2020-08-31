Country has lost one of its greatest leaders: Manmohan Singh on Mukherjee

Left Menu
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said the country has lost one of its greatest leaders Singh said he had learnt a lot from Mukherjee and depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs.

Updated: 31-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:45 IST
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said the country has lost one of its greatest leaders.

Singh said he had learnt a lot from Mukherjee and depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs. "I have learnt with profound sorrow about the passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India," he said. "In his death, our country has lost one of its greatest leaders of Independent India. He and I worked very closely in the government of India and I depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs," Singh said in his condolence message. The former president died at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital here following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

Mukherjee is survived by his two sons and daughter.

