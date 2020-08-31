Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 9.15 pm today through firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)