Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:45 IST
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 9.15 pm today through firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)
