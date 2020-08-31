India aims to achieve 100 MT coal gasification target by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that India is aiming to achieve for 100 million tonnes (MT) coal gasification by 2030 with investments worth over Rs 4 lakh crore. Joshi was addressing a webinar in New Delhi on Coal Gasification and Liquefaction organised by the Ministry of Coal (MoC) for discussing the road map for achieving this target.

"Coal Gasification and Liquefaction is no more an aspiration, but a requirement. For encouraging the use of clean sources of fuel, the government has provided for a concession of 20 per cent on the revenue share of coal used for gasification. This will boost production of synthetic natural gas, energy fuel, urea for fertilisers and production of other chemicals." Joshi said in the webinar. Reiterating on the government's commitments for green initiatives in the coal sector, Joshi said that Coal Gasification and Liquefaction are well in the government's agenda and various actions have been taken for the development of surface Coal Gasification in India. A Steering Committee has been constituted in this regard under the chairmanship of Dr VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog comprising of members from the Ministry of Coal.

CIL has also planned to set up at least 3 gasification plants (besides Dankuni) on a BOO basis through global tendering and has signed an MOU with GAIL for marketing synthetic natural gas. Joshi urged the attendees of the session to explore more about technologies & other aspects in the Coal Gasification sector, in line with the country's SWOT analysis. This will help in harnessing the nation's reserves for maximum utilisation while heading on the path to sustainability, as per global standards, he contended. (ANI)