Andhra Police seize 1460 liquor bottles being transported from Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday seized a cache of 1,460 liquor bottles which were being illegally transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. The seizure was made by Chandarlapadu Police station personnel in the Krishna district.

They arrested six persons in this connection. Police have seized the liquor bottles along with, almost Rs 25,000 cash, one car, one auto and three motorcycles from their possession. Nandigama DSP Ramana Murti said, "Police got information that liquor is being brought from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. Nandigama Rural CI Satish, Chandarlapadu SI and staff initiated the search. They caught a car, an auto and three motorcycles at Gobbillapadu road ."

"The accused Kanagala Rajesh, Mandadi Prabhakar, Srikanth Reddy and Naveen went to Khammam district on a vehicle and they purchased liquor there. They hid those bottles under vegetable baskets and drove into Andhra Pradesh. They kept the liquor bottles in a room near Chandapuram bypass road in the outskirts of Nandigama. There are a total of eight accused. We arrested six of them. We will soon arrest the main accused Rajesh and Prabhakar. A total of 1,460 bottles of three different brands have been seized," he added. (ANI)