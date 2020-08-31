Goa: Seven-day state mourning after ex-Prez Mukherjee's death

The Goa government on Monday night declared mourning for a period of seven days in the state following the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. "The government of Goa expresses profound sorrow on the sad demise of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout the state from August 31 to September 6," Secretary General, Administration, Amit Satija, said in a notification. It said the national flag will fly at half mast on all the buildings in the state, and no official programmes of entertainment will be held during the period.

Mukherjee died at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.