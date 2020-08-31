Left Menu
Diplomatic missions, envoys of various countries condole Mukherjee's demise

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain coveyed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mukherjee. "A statesman deeply respected across the aisle, he was widely admired for his people-centric policies.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Several diplomatic missions here and envoys of various countries on Monday condoled the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee and hailed his leadership. Mukherjee, a statesman, scholar and one of India's most respected leaders across the political spectrum, died on Monday evening, following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

He was India's 13th president, who served as the country's first citizen from 2012 to 2017. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain coveyed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mukherjee.

"A statesman deeply respected across the aisle, he was widely admired for his people-centric policies. Under his tenure, Indo-French relations scaled new heights," Lenain tweeted. Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell said, "On behalf of Australia, we pass on our condolences to the family of former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family." The Singaporean missions in India also extended deepest condolences on the passing of Mukherjee and said his dedication and passion to serving India over his long and sterling career is an inspiration to all. "He was also a good friend of Singapore and contributed immensely to strengthening relations. We will miss him," they said from their official Twitter handle.

Afghanistan Embassy' Charge d'Affaires Tahir Qadiry expressed deep pain at the passing away of Mukherjee and hailed him as a venerable statesman, an eminent scholar and an exceptional leader. "During his presidency, Indo-Afghan ties reached new heights because of his vision, vigour, & valiance. Sincere condolences to his family & the people of India," he said. The Afghan Embassy here also retweeted President Ashraf Ghani's condolence message.

"It is with profound sadness and deep sorrow that I learned of the passing away of Mr. Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of and a towering politician of India," Ghani said. Nepal's ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya also expressed sadness at the demise of the former president. "We in Nepal knew him as a great political leader and statesman of India and a good friend of our country. My heartfelt condolences to India and to the bereaved family," he said.

Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev said, "With a sense of sorrow I learned about passing away of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India. He will be remembered as a wise statesman, a man of enormous knowledge and culture, and a true friend of Russia. Rest in peace." Ambassador of Brazil to India André A. Corrêa do Lago said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee. A friend of Brazil, he helped strengthen the Strategic Partnership between our two countries. Heartfelt condolences to the Indian people and his family."

