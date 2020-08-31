Pune pandals to immerse Lord Ganesh idols on their premises

In a departure from tradition, prominent Ganesh mandals in Pune, including five "manache (pre-eminent) Ganapati", will immerse idols inside their pandals on the last day of the festival on Tuesday as processions are banned in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Manache Ganpati' include Kasba Ganapati, Tambdi Jogeswari, Guruji Talim, Tulsibaug and Kesari wada.

"Keeping all the traditions that are attached to the festival aside, this year, we all have decided to perform the immersion of the Ganesh idols on the premises of pandals. "We, at Kasba Ganapati, will perform the immersion of the idol at the artificial tank inside the pandal," said Shrikant Shete, one of the key office-bearersof the mandal.

Office-bearers of other pandals also echoed similar resolve. Pune is famous for its traditional Ganesh festival and immersion processions on the day of 'Anant Chaturdashi' typically last for many hours.

Police personnel will be deployed at various ghats located on the Mula and Mutha rivers to ensure that no one comes for immersion, an officer said. "As no procession is allowed, the mandals will be immersing the idols near their pandals by following all the social distancing norms," said Ravindra Shisave, Joint Commissioner of Police.

Police personnel will remain put at various check- points in the city to ensure that nobody violates norms. The Pune Municipal Corporation has deployed mobile artificial tanks in the city so that citizens can immerse idols in them.