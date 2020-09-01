572 gm heroin seized, 2 arrested in Assam

Two persons have beenarrested and 572 gm heroin seized from their possession inAssam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Tuesday

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Laharijan policeoutpost intercepted a mini truck on Monday and seized thedrugs, worth several lakhs of rupees, concealed in a sparetyre of the vehicle, a police officer said

Two persons, identified as Saddam Hussain and KasemAli, were arrested, he added.