Gauteng must deal with officials implicated in sale of houses

According to the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements, some units expected to be allocated to indigent beneficiaries have been sold to public servants, who do not qualify for fully subsidised housing.

01-09-2020
Gauteng must deal with officials implicated in sale of houses
“We have full confidence in our law enforcement agencies that they will get to the bottom of this, even if it means arresting some of their own,” Sisulu said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the Gauteng Provincial Government must deal with officials implicated in the sale of government houses.

This follows reports that some public servants have illegally benefitted in the Clayvile Housing Project in Tembisa.



"We commend members of the public for their bravery in exposing these unlawful activities. We cannot have public servants who break the law and steal from the poor.

"We have full confidence in our law enforcement agencies that they will get to the bottom of this, even if it means arresting some of their own," Sisulu said.

Sisulu has also appealed to Co-operative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile to deal swiftly with those fingered in this illegal act.

The Clayville Mega City Project is one of the integrated housing development projects in Gauteng, which is expected to deliver over 14 000 units, consisting of fully subsidised government housing, rental stock and bonded houses, as well as social amenities including schools, parks and shopping centre.

Sisulu has also encouraged members of the public to be vigilant and to protect what is due to them by exposing and reporting all suspicious activities in human settlements projects.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

