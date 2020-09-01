Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana reports 2,734 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 2,734 COVID-19 positive cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on August 31, taking the total number of cases to 127,697 in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:49 IST
Telangana reports 2,734 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,734 COVID-19 positive cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on August 31, taking the total number of cases to 127,697 in the state. According to the state health department, the total number of cases includes 95,162 recoveries and 836 deaths. At present, 31,699 COVID- 19 patients are being isolated and treated in the state.

Notably, 69,921 new COVID-19 positive cases and 819 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India's COVID-19 case tally reached 3,691,167 including 785,996 active cases, 2,839,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 people have succumbed to the disease in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

CompaQ launches 4K UHD QLED Android TVs in India; price starts at Rs 59,999

HIGHLIGHT4K UHD display60Hz refresh rateHDR10Google Assistant and Chromecast in-builtCompaQ today launched a new Android TV range with a 4K UHD display and a dedicated Google Assistant key in India. The Smart TVs are available for purchase ...

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Factories shaking off COVID-19 gloom but outlook shaky

Factories across Europe and Asia continued to shake off the coronavirus gloom in August as the global economy gradually emerges from a downturn triggered by the health crisis, thanks in part to massive fiscal and monetary stimulus programme...

First-of-its-kind shield for realty buyers by Bullmen Realty India

New Delhi India Sept 1 ANINewsVoir In the first-ever of its kind step in the real estate sector, Bullmen Realty India has come out to the rescue of property seekers who find it difficult to trust the project they are trusting. Indias best p...

SJM seeks preference in defence acquisition for firms with majority Indian stake

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM on Tuesday sought changes in the proposed Defence Acquisition Procedure rules to limit benefits available for an Indian vendor only to those having majority ownership and control with Indian resident citizens. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020