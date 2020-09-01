Six more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; toll reaches 1,062

Rajasthan recorded six more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, raising the toll in the state to 1,062, a health department official said. The state also reported 670 fresh coronavirus cases, he added.

The total number of infected people now stands at 82,363 in Rajasthan, out of which 14,372 are under treatment, the official said. He said 65,736 people have been discharged after recovery till now.

Among the fresh cases on Tuesday, 108 were recorded in Kota, 90 in Jaipur, 61 in Jodhpur, 57 in Alwar, 37 each in Bundi and Dholpur, 35 in Bhilwara besides cases reported in other districts of the state. In Jaipur, 277 people have died of coronavirus so far. It is followed by 99 in Jodhpur, 75 in Bikaner, 73 each in Kota and Ajmer, 69 in Bharatpur, 44 in Pali, 43 in Nagaur, 28 in Udaipur, 24 in Alwar and 22 in Dholpur, the official said.