Gauteng MEC dissolved Leratong-Bara-Lusaka Taxi Association committee

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, has dissolved the Leratong-Bara-Lusaka Taxi Association (LERABALUTA) interim executive committee.

The taxi committee was dissolved following its failure to administer its affairs in the interest of its members.

Mamabolo said the provincial government is deeply concerned with the manner in which the LERABALUTA interim executive committee is conducting its business.

"We believe the current operations might lead to undesirable consequences. To prevent the worst, we have decided to appoint an administrator to assist the association to elect new leadership that will take this organisation forward," Mamabolo said on Tuesday.

After consultation with the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance leadership, Mamabolo said he has appointed Ramilo Peter Johannes Moloto as the administrator of LERABALUTA with effect from 1 September 2020.

Mamabolo said Moloto, assisted by the United Taxi Associations Front (Utaf) as the advisory committee, will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the association, as well as the preparations for the election of the new executive committee.

"Furthermore, Moloto will be tasked with ensuring that all operators are duly permitted to exercise their rights, and to use their valid operating licences to transport commuters on the association's demarcated routes," said Mamabolo.

On 11 August 2020, the North Gauteng High Court declared the resolution between the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) Gauteng and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) an order of the court.

Among the resolutions was that the MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure is empowered to intervene and restore order in the administration of unstable taxi associations.

The court also empowered the MEC to restore good administration in order to prevent infighting and disputes, which are at the root of violence in the taxi industry.

Furthermore, the MEC is empowered by this resolution to immediately place deviant taxi associations under administration.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)