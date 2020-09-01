Left Menu
More special trains are being planned, state govts being consulted: Ministry of Railway

More special trains are being planned and the State Governments are being consulted, said the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:58 IST
More special trains are being planned, state govts being consulted: Ministry of Railway
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

More special trains are being planned and the State Governments are being consulted, said the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday. Recently, the Indian Railways had planned to run additional Ganpati Special trains in co-ordination with Western Railway and Central Railway between Ahmedabad/Vadodara and Ratnagiri/Kudal/Sawantwadi Road stations to clear extra rush of passengers.

Whereas, the Central Railway had planned to run 162 special trains towards Konkan region for the Ganpati festival. The Railways had started operating passenger trains since May after the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March this year led to a halt in operations. (ANI)

