Six nabbed for attacking, robbing loan recovery agent in MP

Five persons were arrested and a minor was detained for allegedly beating up a loan recovery agent and robbing him of Rs 1 lakh and bank documents in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The accused had allegedly waylaid the victim identified as Vikas (27) in the Bheelkheda area under Bilpank police station limits on August 18, beat him up with sticks and decamped with Rs 1 lakh and some bank documents, Ratlam superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Tiwari said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Rohit (23), Gopal Singh (19), Vijay Singh (19), Sandeep (18), Ajay Singh (22) and a minor boy, he said. On interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and the stolen money along with bank documents were recovered, the official added.