Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderate flash flood risk in Karnataka, Kerala, J-K: CWC

The Central Water Commission (CWC) issued a moderate flood forecast on Tuesday, for south-west Kerala and adjoining south interior and coastal areas of Karnataka for the next 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:20 IST
Moderate flash flood risk in Karnataka, Kerala, J-K: CWC
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Central Water Commission (CWC) issued a moderate flood forecast on Tuesday, for south-west Kerala and adjoining south interior and coastal areas of Karnataka for the next 24 hours. A similar risk has been predicted over the watershed of West Jammu and Kashmir.

The Commission cited the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) flash flood guidance as the reason for the warning. "Flash Flood Guidance for next 24 hours in respect of Karnataka, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir issued by IMD (India Meteorological Department) on September 1 valid till September 2, 2020 at 1130 hours is appended," the Commission tweeted.

As per the IMD bulletin on September 1, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe. Heavy to very heavy rainfall very is likely to occur at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, South interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala on Wednesday.

Whereas for Thursday, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe and heavy downdpour at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter

China said on Tuesday it had suspended barley imports from Australias largest grain exporter, a ruling that threatens to inflame bilateral tensions. Chinas General Administration of Customs said barley shipments from CBH Grain would be halt...

Rajnath to leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO meet

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO which is expected to deliberate on regional security scenario, officials said. Besides attending the ...

Health News Roundup: European classrooms are coping with COVID; Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 1 million as schools reopen and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus cases to peak this month in Indonesia, says presidentIndonesias coronavirus outbreak will likely peak this month, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, adding he was very co...

UPDATE 1-UK to ramp up return-to-workplace campaign after COVID slump

Britains government will launch a media campaign this week to urge people to return to their workplaces, ramping up Prime Minister Boris Johnsons calls to get the economy back up to speed after its hammering during the coronavirus lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020