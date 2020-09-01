Steps to capture tiger if found man-eater: Collector

The administrationwill take necessary steps to capture a tiger, which mauled atribal woman to death in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), if itis found to be a man-eater, the Nilgiris district collectorInnocent Divya said on Tuesday

"We have asked the Forest department to place 40surveillance cameras in the area to monitor the movement ofthe tiger.However, we do not know whether it is a man-eater,"she told reporters here

The 50-year-old woman was found mauled to death in theMTR in Nilgiris district yesterday and pugmarks near the bodyindicated she was killed by a tiger.