Left Menu
Development News Edition

Would have considered performing last rites in Bengal if COVID-19 restrictions were not there: Mukherjee's son

Noting that many people could not attend the cremation of Pranab Mukherjee because of the COVID-19 situation, his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Tuesday said the family would have considered taking the mortal remains of the former president to West Bengal for the last rites if restrictions were not in place.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:11 IST
Would have considered performing last rites in Bengal if COVID-19 restrictions were not there: Mukherjee's son
Representative Image

Noting that many people could not attend the cremation of Pranab Mukherjee because of the COVID-19 situation, his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Tuesday said the family would have considered taking the mortal remains of the former president to West Bengal for the last rites if restrictions were not in place. Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus and had been in coma after a brain surgery last month, passed away Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi at the age of 84.

Abhijeet said the cremation of the former president could not be attended by many because of the COVID-19 situation. "We would have considered taking his mortal remains for last rites to West Bengal where our relatives and many who are associated with our family live," he said.

Some members of Mukherjee's family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to COVID-19 safeguards at the Lodhi Road electric crematorium. Abhijit thanked people for reaching out to his family first with prayers when his father was in hospital and then expressing their condolence over his demise, through phone calls and social media posts.

"Many people wanted to attend his cremation, but it was not possible due to the COVID-19 situation. We thank all the people who stood with us during this hour of grief," he said. Calling his father a "born soldier" who always fought the odds whether in his student life, as a lawyer or a politician, he said, "When I contested the assembly polls in 2011, he advised me never to hold any grudge or feeling of revenge against anyone." Abhijit said his father used to say "lawmakers should not be lawbreakers".

A few Congress workers and some well wishers of the former president were also present at his cremation. "My father Devendra Prasad Yadav and 'Pranab da' had gone to college together and served as ministers together as well at the Centre," said Yadav's son Brijendu Yadav who was present at the crematorium along with his sisters Jaishree and Shubhra.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader from Bihar, Devendra Yadav, died last month due to a heart ailment. "We have almost five-decades-long relations with the Mukherjee family. I even campaigned for Pranab da when he contested the Lok Sabha election from Jangipur seat in 2009," Brijendu said.

Retired IPS officer SS Sandhu recalled his long association with Mukherjee. "He was very down to earth. I had close relations with him that lasted for four decades. I served under him when he was the finance minister of the country," Sandhu said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. The former president later developed a lung infection. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunts family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died. Th...

TIMELINE-How Germany's Wirecard fell from grace

Payments firm Wirecards collapse has prompted a German parliamentary inquiry after the former stock market stars disclosure in June of a 1.9 billion euro 2.3 billion hole in its accounts triggered its insolvency.The following timeline summa...

One in four adults globally do not want COVID-19 vaccination: WEF survey

One in four adults globally do not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, largely due to their apprehensions about side-effects and effectiveness of the vaccine, but the proportion of such people is much less at about 13 per cent in India...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero's family accuses government of kidnapping him

The family of Paul Rusesabagina - hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide - have accused authorities in Kigali of kidnapping him, speaking out a day after he was paraded before media in handcuffs.Rusesabagina was play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020