Left Menu
Development News Edition

India registers 65,081 recoveries in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 77 pc: MoHFW

India registered 65,081 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered patients to 28,39,882 and the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to further high of 77 per cent, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:29 IST
India registers 65,081 recoveries in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 77 pc: MoHFW
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India registered 65,081 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered patients to 28,39,882 and the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to further high of 77 per cent, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday. The number of recovered patients has overtaken the active cases by 3.61 times, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 tests crossed 4.3 crores on Tuesday, 1,22,66,514 tests were done in the last two weeks alone, informed the MoHFW. The states, which are contributing maximum to the overall number of tests include Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra among others. These three states account for nearly 34 per cent of the total testing.

Over 10 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it said. India's COVID-19 case tally has reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunts family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died. Th...

TIMELINE-How Germany's Wirecard fell from grace

Payments firm Wirecards collapse has prompted a German parliamentary inquiry after the former stock market stars disclosure in June of a 1.9 billion euro 2.3 billion hole in its accounts triggered its insolvency.The following timeline summa...

One in four adults globally do not want COVID-19 vaccination: WEF survey

One in four adults globally do not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, largely due to their apprehensions about side-effects and effectiveness of the vaccine, but the proportion of such people is much less at about 13 per cent in India...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero's family accuses government of kidnapping him

The family of Paul Rusesabagina - hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide - have accused authorities in Kigali of kidnapping him, speaking out a day after he was paraded before media in handcuffs.Rusesabagina was play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020