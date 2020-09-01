India registers 65,081 recoveries in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 77 pc: MoHFW

India registered 65,081 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered patients to 28,39,882 and the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to further high of 77 per cent, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday. The number of recovered patients has overtaken the active cases by 3.61 times, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 tests crossed 4.3 crores on Tuesday, 1,22,66,514 tests were done in the last two weeks alone, informed the MoHFW. The states, which are contributing maximum to the overall number of tests include Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra among others. These three states account for nearly 34 per cent of the total testing.

Over 10 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it said. India's COVID-19 case tally has reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 deaths. (ANI)