Light to moderate rains to continue in south, north interior Karnataka

Light to moderate rains in the south and north interior Karnataka regions are expected to continue till Wednesday, said the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Light to moderate rains in the south and north interior Karnataka regions are expected to continue till Wednesday, said the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Tuesday. The forecast is till September 2.

As per the update, in the south interior Karnataka (SIK), widespread light to moderate rains with scattered heavy to very heavy rains and thunder very likely in the Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru districts. Whereas, fairly widespread to widespread with light to moderate rains and thunder activity is likely over Bengaluru Urban, Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts.

In north interior Karnataka (NIK), widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated to scattered very heavy rain is likely over Bellary, Koppala and Raichur districts. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rain is likely over Gadag, Haveri and Dharwad districts. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the NIK region.

In the Malnad region, widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts. In the case of coastal areas, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Dakshina Kannada and light to moderate rains likely over Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

In the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area, fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over BBMP area forecasted for the next two days. (ANI)

