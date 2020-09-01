Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunshots kill two cops, one of them a woman

Two police personnel posted in Bihar, one of them a woman and both hailing from north Bengal, were killed inside a high security campus here on Tuesday by gunshots fired from male constables service weapon, a senior official said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:54 IST
Gunshots kill two cops, one of them a woman

Two police personnel posted in Bihar, one of them a woman and both hailing from north Bengal, were killed inside a high security campus here on Tuesday by gunshots fired from male constables service weapon, a senior official said. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma said a total of five bullets were fired from the self-loading rifle of Amar Subba (36), who was found lying in a pool of blood beside his colleague Varsha Putung, 26 years his junior, at the premises of BMP-1.

The first battalion of Bihar Military Police is also known, in common parlance, as the "Gurkha battalion" as it draws much of its workforce from among the members of the tribe. "Both hailed from Darjeeling. Both were married with families back home. On the basis of forensic examinations so far, we can say that all the five bullets were fired from Subbas SLR and no third person was involved", the SSP told reporters.

The incident, which has triggered shockwaves across the city, has also fueled speculations that the trigger could have been pulled in a fit of rage and that the two colleagues might be having an affair. Asked whether he suspected that Subba had first killed Putung before pointing the gun at himself, the SSP said, "we are not ruling out anything at this moment.

"We would be able to say more after getting feedbacks from their colleagues about what type of relationship the two deceased shared..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Two inmates escape from Chamoli district prison in Uttarakhand

Two prisoners, one of them serving life imprisonment, escaped from the Chamoli district jail on Tuesday, officials said. They have been identified as Navin Chandra, who was serving life imprisonment after being convicted under the POCSO Act...

Scores detained as students march against Belarus president

Authorities in Belarus detained scores of protesters Tuesday as university students took to the streets of the capital of Minsk on the first day of classes to demand that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign after an election...

Class 10 student dies by suicide in Indore

A Class 10 student allegedly ended his life here with his relative claiming that the boy was under pressure from the school to pay outstanding fees. Harendra Singh Gurjar 15 was found hanging at his house in Mahalaxmi Nagar on Monday night,...

Rijiju calls upon celebrities, corporates, athletes to revolutionise Fit India Movement

The Fit India annual advisory committee meeting was chaired by the Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Ravi Mital, Secretary, Youth Affairs Usha Sharma, Indian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020