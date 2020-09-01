Four held in Assam for selling hog deer meat

Four persons were apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly selling hog deer meat near Orang National Park in Assam's Darrang district, a spokesperson of the forest department said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest officials nabbed the four in Bagaribari village, and seized the meat alogn with the skin of the animal from their possession.

Three others suspected to be involved in the killing of the animal are absconding, the spokesperson said. Hog deer has been listed as an endangered species in the IUCN red list. It is also protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

According to the Act, hog deer poaching is a criminal offence and, on being convicted, a person may have to serve imprisonment up to three years and cough up a fine of up to Rs 25,000..