Amid a rise in coronavirus infections, the Rajasthan government has decided to set up an additional 100-bed Covid Care Centre at the Rajasthan Health Sciences University (RUHS) here, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:05 IST
100-bed Covid Care Centre to be set up at Rajasthan Health Sciences University in Jaipur

Amid a rise in coronavirus infections, the Rajasthan government has decided to set up an additional 100-bed Covid Care Centre at the Rajasthan Health Sciences University (RUHS) here, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday. Apart from this, 25 bed with oxygen support are being readied at NIMS Medical College, Sharma said.

He said that saving the lives of coronavirus-infected people is the priority of the government.  He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, beds at RUHS Hospital will be developed into high-flow oxygen-supported beds for treatment of critical patients. An additional 100-bed Covid Care Centre is also being built at RUHS, he said.

The minister said that apart from strengthening the health infrastructure in the state, the focus of the government is also to overcome the shortage of "manpower". The recruitment process of 6,310 Community Health Officers has been started, he said.

Rajasthan recorded six more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, raising the toll in the state to 1,062, a health department official said. The state also reported 670 fresh coronavirus cases, he added.

The total number of infected people now stands at 82,363 in Rajasthan, out of which 14,372 are under treatment, the official said..

