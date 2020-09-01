Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM condoles death of Suresh Raina's kin in attack by robbers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condoled the death of cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives in an attack by robbers in Pathankot and assured that the guilty will be brought to book.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:10 IST
Punjab CM condoles death of Suresh Raina's kin in attack by robbers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condoled the death of cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives in an attack by robbers in Pathankot and assured that the guilty will be brought to book. The chief minister’s assurance came after Raina requested the Punjab Police to look into the incident in a tweet and tagged it to the chief minister.

The attack by robbers had taken place in Pathankot's Tharyal village on the night intervening August 19 and 20. While the cricketer’s uncle died on the spot after sustaining head injuries, a 32-year-old cousin of Raina passed away at a private hospital on Monday night. According to police, three to four members of the notorious "Kale Kachhewala" gang attacked them while they were sleeping on the terrace of their house.

Condoling the death of Raina’s relatives, the CM tweeted,”Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice.” Earlier in the day, Raina described the attack on his relatives in Pathankot as “beyond horrible”. “My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support," he said. "Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," he added. Raina’s aunt is critical. His another cousin, Apin, 28, is out of danger.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

The creators of televisions Game of Thrones are to adapt a best selling Chinese science-fiction book trilogy for a Netflix series. Netflix said on Tuesday that the English-language adaptation will cover all three of the award-winning Chines...

Farmer found dead in UP

The body of a 55-year-old farmer, who was missing since Monday, was found in the fields in the Bhora Kalan area here on Tuesday, police said. Sukhpal was missing since Monday when he went to his irrigate his farm, they said.His body with in...

Barr sets restrictions on surveillance of candidates, aides

The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal office or their staff. The restrictions, announced by Attorney General William Barr in a pair of memo...

Greece delays school reopening to Sept. 14, students to wear masks

Greek authorities have delayed the reopening of schools by a week to Sept. 14, due to a surge in COVID-19 infections, the government said on Tuesday.The rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has forced Greek authorities to gradually rei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020