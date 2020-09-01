Nearly 590 kg of ganja seized in Patna, five held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized around 590 kg of ganja in Bihar's Patna district and arrested five persons in this connection, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the central anti- narcotics agency intercepted a truck near Zero Mile area on August 30 and recovered the contraband from the vehicle, NCB Patna Zonal Director Kumar Manish said.

"We have seized 589.4 kg of ganja from the truck. The driver and his helper were arrested," he said, adding that they are from Fatehabad district of Haryana. Three more persons, who were supposed to receive the consignment, were also apprehended on Monday from Didarganj toll plaza area in Patna, the official said.

The three are residents of Vaishali district. Further investigation is under way, he added.