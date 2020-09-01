Left Menu
Telangana has best innovation ecosystem in country: KTR

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday reviewed various initiatives of Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and T-Hub and said that the state has the best innovation ecosystem in the country.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:02 IST
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao during the review meeting. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday reviewed various initiatives of Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and T-Hub and said that the state has the best innovation ecosystem in the country. As per the release issued by the Telangana government, the state IT Minister appreciated the T-Hub team for creating a vibrant startup ecosystem in Telangana and instructed the team to quickly operationalise the T-Hub centres in Tier 2 cities like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam.

"Telangana, today, has the best innovation ecosystem in the country thanks to the state government-backed organizations like TSIC, T-Hub, We-Hub, TWorks, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK)," said Rao. The Minister further instructed the TSIC team to plan more outreach programs aimed at school-going children too and said that the culture of innovation should be fostered from a young age.

He asked IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who was also present during the meeting, to coordinate with the State Education Department to introduce a course credits system for students who work on innovation and startup related subjects. Rao directed the concerned officials to put special focus on rural innovation.

"Organisations like TSIC, THub, TWorks and WeHub should provide the necessary support for our rural innovators," he said while adding that the production of food grains is increasing at a rapid pace in the state due to the concerted efforts of Chief Minister. (ANI)

