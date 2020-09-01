Nagaland COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 79.71 per cent

The recovery rate in respect of coronavirus in Nagaland on Tuesday improved to 79.71 per cent, which is higher than the national rate, while the caseload crossed the 4000 mark with the detection of 53 fresh cases, state Health and Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The number of active cases in the state have come down to 19.84 per cent as more patients tested negative, he said.

The state has 4,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which 794 are active, 3,191 have recovered, while nine have died and nine others migrated to other states. Out of 674 test results received, 53 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 31 in Kohima, 13 in Mon and 9 in Dimapur, Phom said.

The state reported 133 recoveries during the day - 77 in Dimapur, 51 in Kohima, three in Mon and two in Tuensang, he said. Among those found infected on Tuesday include 29 traced contacts, 11 armed forces personnel, eight returnees and five frontline workers.

The total confirmed cases comprise of 1,703 armed forces, 1,268 returnees from other states, 744 traced contacts and 288 frontline workers, officials said. The district wise active cases are Kohima 389, Dimapur 286, Mon 51, Zunheboto 21, Tuensang 19, Kiphire 10, Mokokchung 8, Wokha 5, Peren 3 and one each in Phek and Longleng districts.

Meanwhile, after more than five months of lockdown, the unlock guidelines came into effect from Tuesday. Restrictions have been lifted on all inter and intra state movements and business establishments were allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacities.

Sports complexes were allowed to open without spectators. Saloons and gymnasiums were also permitted to open with a view to improve the economic activities of the state. PTI NBS KK KK KK