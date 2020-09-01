Nodal officer appointed for coordination between Bengal and Kolkata police forces
The West Bengal government has appointed a nodal officer to ensure smooth coordination between the state police and the Kolkata police. An order issued recently by the state home and hill affairs department said Santanu Sinha Biswas, the officer-in- charge of the Kalighat police station, has been appointed as the nodal officer. The police station is just a few metres away from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:33 IST
The police station is just a few metres away from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. "Biswas will be coordinating between the two forces and look after welfare and grievance-related matters," a senior official of the state government said.
Sources in the police fraternity said his proximity to the CM has earned him the post..
