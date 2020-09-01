Cinema halls, swimming pools to remain closed in Gujarat

Cinema halls, swimming pools and entertainment parks will remain closed in Gujarat as per COVID-19 containment guidelines issued by the state government for September, but timing restrictions have been eased for certain establishments. However, as part of easing of lockdown norms under 'Unlock 4', restrictions on shop timings, which was 9 pm earlier, have been done away with, while restaurants have been allowed to operate till 11 pm, with no time curbs on takeaway service.

Restaurants were earlier allowed to operate till 10 pm. The guidelines, issued on Monday, stated that open air theatres can start from September 21.

Adhering to the Centre's notification under Unlock 4, the Gujarat government decided not to allow schools, colleges, educational institutions to open during the month, though online classes and tele-counselling will be encouraged. The guidelines stipulated that parks and shopping malls will be allowed to operate without restrictions but with proper precaution to check the spread of COVID-19.

Bus services will operate at 50 per cent capacity outside containment zones in Ahmedabad and Surat, two of the worst coronavirus affected districts, while they can run at 60 per cent capacity in other cities of the state. The state government has allowed gatherings of up to 100 people for social, educational, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political activities from September 21.

However, the limit of 50 persons for marriage functions and 20 for funerals will remain in place till September 20. Gujarat, as on Tuesday, has reported 97,745 COVID-19 cases.