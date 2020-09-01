Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATM looted in Ghaziabad

The thieves have taken away the cash tray after cutting the machine with a gas cutter, police said. The exact amount stolen will be ascertained after scrutinising the balance sheet of the bank, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Verma told PTI.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:03 IST
ATM looted in Ghaziabad

Burglars barged into an ATM kiosk of a private bank here and stole cash estimated to be several lakhs, police said on Tuesday. The robbery occurred at Sector 11 in Vasundhara colony on Monday night. The thieves have taken away the cash tray after cutting the machine with a gas cutter, police said.

The exact amount stolen will be ascertained after scrutinising the balance sheet of the bank, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Verma told PTI. The bank manager told the police that around Rs 4 lakh was deposited in the ATM and around Rs 2 lakh was readily available in the cash dispenser for withdrawal.

Police are interrogating the cash depositing company employees and also probing the case from other angles, Verma added. PTI CORR HMB.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Athletics-Mariners series postponed due to COVID-19

The entire three-game series between the Oakland Athletics and host Seattle Mariners has now been postponed to allow for further COVID-19 testing of the visiting team, Major League Baseball said on Tuesday. After previously postponing only ...

French army says killed civilian by accident in Mali

A unit of the French Barkhane military force has killed a civilian by accident, the French army said in a statement on Tuesday. The army said a bus driving at high speed towards a military convoy did not slow down despite visual warnings an...

JEE Main: Delhi students appear following COVID-19 precautions, some say satisfied with safety norms

Thousands of students appeared for the JEE Main at 18 exam centres here Tuesday amid stringent safety measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, after weeks of uncertainty over whether the engineering entrance test will be held and persiste...

Trump wins delay in handover of tax returns to Manhattan prosecutor

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday granted President Donald Trumps request to delay Manhattans district attorney from accessing his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices. The unsigned order by a panel of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020