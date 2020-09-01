Left Menu
Bedi designates Development Commissioner as Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner in Pondy

Anbarasu, an IAS officer in the Puducherry administration, will in his capacity as Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, strengthen the oversight and coordination among all departments and private medical colleges here to fight COVID-19 and improve the messages to the people to feel assured, a release said. Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumari stated in a release that the Lt Governor's order came into immediate effect.

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@thekiranbedi)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday designated the Development Commissioner A Anbarasu as the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner in the fight against COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumari stated in a release that the Lt Governor's order came into immediate effect. Anbarasu will also work closely with the teams deputed by the Centre to Puducherry in the context of evolving measures to battle the pandemic.

He will review and mobilize more resources to lead the strategies already proposed by the teams from JIPMER and ICMR to tackle the situation. Bedi also asked the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission to work together with the Puducherry government and the Central teams to win over the people's confidence as "the next two to three weeks will be critical.".

