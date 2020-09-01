Unlock 4: Inter-district train services to resume in Maharashtra, bookings open from Sept 2

The inter-district movement of passengers by train will resume within Maharashtra as people will be able to book tickets from September 2, said the Central Railway notification stated on Tuesday. "Inter-district movement of passengers by train within Maharashtra state is being enabled in Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and passengers will be would be able to book tickets from September 2," it said.

The announcement came amid the Unlock 4 plan, which started on September 30. Under the new guidelines, the government has relaxed several restrictions across the country in order to open the economy further amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is awaiting a nod from the Union Home Ministry to start more special trains during Unlock 4, said the official of the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday.

Currently, 230 special trains are being run by the Railways in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and it is planning to further ease the journey of passengers by plying more trains on the track. (ANI)