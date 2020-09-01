COVID 19: Haryana CM is feeling better, says Medanta Hospital

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday spent his 8th day at Medanta and the hospital said in a statement "he is well-rested and has no fever". Khattar had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was admitted to Medanta.

According to an official press release, in a medical bulletin issued by the Hospital today, Medical Superintendent, Dr. A.K Dubey informed that symptomatically Manohar Lal is feeling better. He said that Chief Minister, Manohar Lal is being examined twice a day by a team of specialists under Dr. Sushila Kataria with inputs from teams from AIIMS, PGI Rohtak and Civil Surgeon, Gurugram. His appetite has improved and he is doing physical exercises routinely along with walking, Dr. Dubey added. (ANI)